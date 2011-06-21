Jones recovering from Toowoomba head injuries

Brenton Jones is airlifted from the scene of the accident at the Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: RACQ CareFlight)

Brenton Jones, the LSDsports.com rider who crashed heavily on Sunday's third stage of the Tour of Toowoomba is making a remarkable improvement in Brisbane's PA Hospital, after he sustained head injuries in a race fall.

Jones, 19, was riding towards the back of the main bunch around 20 kilometres into the stage when he along with around nine other riders fell, leaving both equipment and bodies strewn all over the road between Oakey and Kulpi. He was airlifted to Brisbane via CareFlight helicopter after being treated by medical crews at the scene.

Stephen Bomball and Mitchell Flynn from the Suzuki/Trek team were transported to Toowoomba's St Vincent's Hospital with collarbone and wrist injuries but were later cleared of any bone fractures.

Race director John Osborne, travelled to Brisbane yesterday to check on Jones and told Cyclingnews that the Gippsland rider was recovering well.

"It's the best possible news," he said. "There is no skull fracture and no damage to the brain."

There were suggestions from several riders that the crash was caused by one of the many potholes which littered the route, resulting in damage from the Queensland floods earlier this year which devastated the Toowoomba region. Osborne was unwilling to speculate on the reason for the crash.

It's hoped that Jones will shortly be released from intensive care.

