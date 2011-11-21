Trending

Jones and Krasniak top single speed cyclo-cross championships

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park hosts world titles

Image 1 of 63

One of the "feats of strength" was a run up the infamous Lyon Street steps - a very long and steep staircase

(Image credit: Jenny Oh Hatfield)
Image 2 of 63

Refreshments post-race may or may not have included alcohol

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 3 of 63

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 4 of 63

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) had a big lead

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 5 of 63

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus)

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 6 of 63

Blood was drawn.

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 7 of 63

The Rapha Focus riders had an edge in the form of mechanic Dan Horndasch

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 8 of 63

A Belgian tan for Chris Jones

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 9 of 63

The winner, Chris Jones, was forced to don gold hot pants for the podium

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 10 of 63

Supporters from San Francisco's Castro district?

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 11 of 63

Rachel Lloyd made a brief comeback

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 12 of 63

Axl Rose

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 13 of 63

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 14 of 63

Julie Krasniak climbs the run-up

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 15 of 63

Competitors had to cross a muddy water filled trough

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 16 of 63

Trepidation at the Obstacle of Unusual Size

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 17 of 63

The SSCXWC attracted a slightly crazy crowd.

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 18 of 63

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) was the SSCX winner

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 19 of 63

Riders push their bikes up the steep, lengthy run-up

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 20 of 63

Chris Jones had a large lead heading into the logs

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 21 of 63

The Bride from Kill Bill?

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 22 of 63

Guns on a Mexican wrestler

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 23 of 63

Erin Durkee's banana costume looks a little ripe

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 24 of 63

Santa's little helper is looking a little muddy

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 25 of 63

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 26 of 63

Barb Howe

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 27 of 63

Julie Krasniak's finest moment.

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 28 of 63

There were geared races in the morning.

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 29 of 63

(Image credit: Jason Perry Photography)
Image 30 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 31 of 63

Qualifiers at Ocean Beach

(Image credit: Jenny Oh Hatfield)
Image 32 of 63

Riders had to qualify for the championships through "feats of strength" which included a dune run at Ocean Beach

(Image credit: Jenny Oh Hatfield)
Image 33 of 63

Skipping the jersey cuts down on laundry loads.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 34 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 35 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 36 of 63

Superhero!

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 37 of 63

There were thrills and spills.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 38 of 63

White was a poor color choice for the mucky race.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 39 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 40 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 41 of 63

Smurf.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 42 of 63

There was one tandem in the race.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 43 of 63

This was just one muddy run-up

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 44 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 45 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 46 of 63

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 47 of 63

Riders tackle one of the steep descents.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 48 of 63

Plastic was a good choice in attire for a very muddy race.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 49 of 63

Some racers went with minimalistic costumes

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 50 of 63

Some racers had more complicated attire

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 51 of 63

More cowbell?

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 52 of 63

There was plenty of beer on hand, of course delivered by bicycle

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 53 of 63

Is it the governator?

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 54 of 63

The obstacle of unusual size was a water trough.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 55 of 63

Rachel Lloyd came out of retirement, briefly, as a shark.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 56 of 63

It's the chick's race.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 57 of 63

Julie Krasniak soloed to the victory in Golden Gate Park.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 58 of 63

Some wore wigs under their helmets.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 59 of 63

Some wore wigs on top of their helmets.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 60 of 63

It's another chick race.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 61 of 63

The guys who raced were mostly clowns.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 62 of 63

Some racers took things seriously.

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 63 of 63

Spiderman

(Image credit: Laura Weislo)

The Rapha Focus duo Chris Jones and Julie Krasniak took out the unofficial titles at the 2011 Single Speed Cyclo-cross World Championships, held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Sunday.

Costumed competitors took to the 2km circuit which had been thoroughly soaked by overnight storms to compete for the overall prize: not a gold medal, not a rainbow jersey, but a world championship tattoo.

The single speed cyclo-cross discipline has been growing in popularity through the grass-roots efforts of local 'cross promoters, and the first "world championships" were held in 2007 in Portland, Oregon.

The 2011 event whittled down the hundreds of entrants to 150 starters in the men's race through qualifying "feats of strenght" on Saturday which included several challenges scattered around San Francisco: a sprint up California Street's knee-breaking grades, a run up the Lyon Street steps 40% grade, a dollar grab, wheel change and a sand dune challenge at Ocean Beach.

On race day, riders were lined up on the grid and then surprised with a Le Mans-style start which sent them up a steep run up back to the grid in search of their machines to start the race.

Rapha Focus riders Chris Jones and Julie Krasniak, dressed in "I love wieners" costumes, each secured early leads which they never relinquished, inspired perhaps to ride faster while being chased by a shark, chicken, gorilla and crocodile, among other "creatures".

You can view the full video interview with Julie Krasniak here.

Full video interview with Chris Jones.