Jonas Vingegaard: ‘There is still a chance’ to win the Tour de France

Dane still defiant but says if Pogačar ‘keeps up this level, it’ll be hard’ to defeat him

PLATEAU DE BEILLE FRANCE JULY 14 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike Polka Dot Mountain Jersey crosses the finish line on second place during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 a 1977km stage from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille 1782m UCIWT on July 14 2024 in Plateau de Beille France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Second on stage 15, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) lost 68 seconds to race leader on Plateau de Beille (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a single image could sum up the radically different directions of travel for the 2024 Tour de France’s two top GC contenders right now, you could do worse than the moment when Jonas Vingegaard finally emerged from the anti-doping truck at the stage 15 finish line and began fielding questions about his second straight Pyrenean defeat by Tadej Pogačar.

As Vingegaard pedalled gently to a halt in the middle of a sea of microphones and TV cameras for his on-bike interview, Pogačar himself appeared on the finish line following his post-stage media duties. The Tour de France leader then rode smoothly and largely un-noticed past the backs of the cloud of reporters surrounding Vingegaard - resplendent in his yellow jersey, accompanied only by his press officer and with six days racing still left, en route for an appropriately low-key celebration of his latest victory. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.