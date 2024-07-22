Jonas Vingegaard - ‘Maybe with time, I’ll be prouder of second in this Tour de France than my wins’

No Vuelta a España for Dane, rest of 2024 season unclear

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the finale 2024 Tour de France podium
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the finale 2024 Tour de France podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Tour de France runner-up and 2022 and 2023 overall winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has insisted that his key takeaway from this year’s race is that despite his defeat, the circumstances following his fightback from terrible injuries in April have meant that finishing second almost feels like a victory.

“So of course, I’m not winning the Tour de France, but maybe in a few weeks, when I will have some time to reflect on it, I will be even more proud of second place than the two victories I’ve had,” Vingegaard said on Sunday evening.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.