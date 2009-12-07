Jimenez Sanchez provisionally suspended for doping violation

Eladio Jimenez after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Monday that it had provisionally suspended Eladio Jimenez Sanchez on December 4 for a doping violation. The 33-year-old Spaniard is a member of the Portuguese Continental Centro Cilismo De Loule - Louletano team.

The decision concerning the Spanish rider was made in response to a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Madrid "indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of recombinant EPO in a urine sample collected from him during the Volta a Portugal on August 12, 2009". On that day, he won that race's stage 6 from Barcelos to Santo Tirso, and he went on to finish sixth overall.

The provisional suspension is effective until Jimenez Sanchez attends a hearing panel convened by the Spanish Cycling Federation to determine whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

The rider may also request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

The UCI said it is unable to provide additional information at this time per "the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules".

Jimenez Sanchez previously raced for Fercase - Rota dos Móveis in 2008; Karpin Galicia in 2006; Comunidad Valenciana from 2004 to 2006; and Banesto or iBanesto.com from 1998 to 2003.

Jimenez Sanchez was to race with Rock Racing for the 2010 season, according to biciciclismo.com.

The Spaniard's career palmares are highlighted by three Vuelta a Espana stage wins in 2000, 2004, and 2005.

