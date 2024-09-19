Jesse Ewart suspended for three years after EPO detected in anti-doping test

Ineligibility period runs through to May 15, 2027

The UCI has suspended Australian-born Irish cyclist Jesse Ewart for three years, citing an anti-doping rule violation after an in competition doping control test came back positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), with the ineligibility period for the athlete running through to May 15, 2027. 

Sport Integrity Australia said in a release that the 30-year-old rider from the Malaysian-based Terengganu Cycling team returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) after a doping control test on January 26.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.