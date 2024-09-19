Jesse Ewart suspended for three years after EPO detected in anti-doping test

The UCI has suspended Australian-born Irish cyclist Jesse Ewart for three years, citing an anti-doping rule violation after an in competition doping control test came back positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), with the ineligibility period for the athlete running through to May 15, 2027.

Sport Integrity Australia said in a release that the 30-year-old rider from the Malaysian-based Terengganu Cycling team returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) after a doping control test on January 26.

The test took place after Ewart crossed the line first on stage 1 of the 2.2 ranked Tour of Sharjah, though his first UCI win since 2019 was struck out along with all the results from that date up until his provisional suspension on May 16.

Those results included a second place in the mountains classification at the 2.1 ranked Tour de Taiwan, second at the 1.2 Bueng Si Fai International race, and another stage win on day four of the 2.1 Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Tour of Thailand.

Ewart also received a fine of 7,000 CHF.

EPO, which increases red blood cell production and increases oxygen to the muscles, is a non-specified substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ewart has been racing on Continental teams since 2016, with 2018 and 2019 GC wins at the Tour de Singkarak, second at the Malaysian International Classic Race in 2020 and third overall at the Tour du Rwanda in 2022 among his best career results.