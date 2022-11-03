Jay Vine makes surprise transfer from Alpecin-Deceuninck to UAE Team Emirates

Jay Vine of Australia and Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates taking the victory on stage 8 of the 2022 Tour of Spain

Jay Vine has ended his contract with the Belgian team to join UAE Team Emirates for 2023, despite recently denying reports of an early move from Alpecin-Deceuninck.

The 26-year-old Australian, who secured a place in the professional peloton via the Zwift talent identification programme in 2021, won two stages at this year’s Vuelta a España, attracting attention from a number of teams.

Vine will now ride alongside Tadej Pogacar, João Almeida, Brandon McNulty, Marc Soler and fellow new signing Adam Yates. Vine is expected to lead UAE Team Emirates at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.

“I’m really excited to be joining UAE Team Emirates. With their strong combination of riders and their GC experience, this was the next logical step in my career,” Vine said.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities Alpecin has given me, and how they’ve helped me find my place in the peloton. I’m motivated for the new season with UAE, and eager to further refine my GC ambitions whilst helping the boys kick some goals.”

Alpecin-Deceuninck accepted Vine’s desire to move on despite him being under contract for 2023. Riders can change teams while under contract during the UCI’s transfer window if both teams and the UCI agree to the move.

“Jay Vine still had an agreement with our team until the end of 2023. We would have liked to keep him with us longer, but we respect his wish to leave earlier,” the team said in a statement.

“Jay is proof that the way Zwift Academy works, is the right one. But Zwift Academy is also about creating opportunities: if Jay Vine thinks he can develop faster as a GC rider at Team UAE, we don't want to deprive him of that opportunity, even given his late age to turn pro."

"The transition from Zwift to the road was not the most obvious. It took a lot of energy from our staff to help him make that transition. His departure only strengthens our conviction to continue working intensively with Zwift and Zwift Academy. Currently, five finalists are eagerly looking forward to the next final, mid-November. We are looking forward to it!”