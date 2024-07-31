Jay Vine 'looking forward to pinning on a number again very soon'

No current race plans but injured Australian back to doing normal training sessions, with team at altitude

UAE Team Emirates' Australian cyclist Jay Vine reacts at the finish line of the last stage of the 6th UAE Cycling Tour in Al-Ain on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) is making further steps in his recovery from the spinal injuries sustained in a high-speed crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April, with the rider training with the team at altitude and getting set to resume racing before long.

The 28-year-old Australian was initially cleared to begin riding outside at the end of May, but initially just uphill, though Vine said in an update on Instagram that his recovery and training has now progressed considerably.

