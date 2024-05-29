Jay Vine cleared to start 'gentle' training after spinal injuries sustained in Itzulia Basque Country high-speed crash

'The spine is now stable enough to start with easy gentle outdoor rides' says UAE Team Emirates doctor in medical update

Jay Vine and UAE Team Emirates
Jay Vine and UAE Team Emirates

Jay Vine has been cleared to begin cycling outdoors as part of his recovery from spinal injuries sustained in a high-speed crash seven weeks ago at the Itzulia Basque Country

According to Doctor Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director at UAE Team Emirates, doctors removed Vine's neck brace after scans showed that his bones had healed enough to begin 'gentle outdoor rides'.

