Jasper Philipsen sees opportunity for early yellow jersey among 'seven or eight' sprints on 2025 Tour de France route

Nine-time Tour stage winner calls Lille opener 'A unique opportunity and immediately a big goal'

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the route presentation of the 2025 Tour de France
Former Tour de France green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen has said that he sees "seven or eight" chances for sprints in the 2025 Tour following its route unveiling on Tuesday.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider has taken nine sprint stage wins in the last three editions of the Tour and will once again be a points classification contender next summer. He'll also have the rare opportunity to go for the yellow jersey on the opening day in Lille.

