Jasper Philipsen beats Groenewegen and Jakobsen to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

By Stephen Farrand
published

Sprinters dominate Friday one-day race in Belgium

Jasper Philipsen came down the middle of the road to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen
Jasper Philipsen came down the middle of the road to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his 12th victory of the 2023 season, adding the Championship of Flanders to his four Tour de France stage wins and other sprint victories. 

The Belgian surged down the middle of the wide road finish to hold off Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) in a close sprint. Further behind were Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech). 

“It was very close,” Philipsen admitted. “I felt Dylan coming strong. I’m very happy that I came out on top."

Philipsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season but plans to target other end of season races and then the mid-October Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye that was postponed from the spring. 

"I'm enjoying my best season and hope to add a few more victories to it," he said.

Results

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.