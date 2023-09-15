Jasper Philipsen beats Groenewegen and Jakobsen to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Jasper Philipsen came down the middle of the road to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his 12th victory of the 2023 season, adding the Championship of Flanders to his four Tour de France stage wins and other sprint victories.

The Belgian surged down the middle of the wide road finish to hold off Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) in a close sprint. Further behind were Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech).

“It was very close,” Philipsen admitted. “I felt Dylan coming strong. I’m very happy that I came out on top."

Philipsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season but plans to target other end of season races and then the mid-October Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye that was postponed from the spring.

"I'm enjoying my best season and hope to add a few more victories to it," he said.

Results

