Alex Baudin signs with EF Education-EasyPost

Frenchman who was disqualified from Giro d'Italia for Tramadol in 2023 gets new lease on career

LIMOGES FRANCE AUGUST 16 Alex Baudin of France and Team Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 57th Tour du Limousin Nouvelle Aquitaine 2024 Stage 4 a 1611km stage from OradoursurGlane to Limoges on August 16 2024 in Limoges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Alex Baudin won the Tour du Limousin in 2024

EF Education-EasyPost announced the signing of 23-year-old French rider Alex Baudin, who raced for the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for the past two seasons.

Baudin, who began his pro career with the Tudor Pro Cycling team in 2022, ran afoul of the UCI when he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol after stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia.

