Jaramillo, Eaton join UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare announced their 2016 roster today, naming 16 riders to the Pro Continental team - including Colombian climber Daniel Jaramillo from Jamis and Daniel Eaton from the Axeon Cycling Team as the newest signings.

The pair join Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) and Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) as newcomers to the team, while only 12 riders have stayed in the squad.

Among those returning are Colombian Carlos Alzate, Slovenian Janez Brajkovic, and Italian Marco Canola as well as the majority of the UnitedHealthcare criterium squad - Adrian Hegyvary, Chris Jones, Luke Keough, Karl Menzies, John Murphy, Tanner Putt, Danny Summerhill and Brad White.

Not renewing with UnitedHealthcare are Italians Alessandro Bazzana, Federico Zurlo and Daniele Ratto. The latter has signed with Androni Giocattoli, while Kiel Reijnen leaves for Trek Factory Racing. Isaac Bolivar, Hilton Clarke, Lucas Euser, Ken Hanson and Robert Forster also depart, while Davide Frattini retired.

"The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2016 roster is exciting for this program. We have brought some more youth and drive into the team - riders with a 'go get 'em' mentality. Having a national champion in Busche is rewarding to start with, while also not forgetting that we have Eaton as the U23 National time trial champ. Within this roster, we have very specific roles and goals for our schedule. We will have a heavy international and domestic calendar with many opportunities for success," said general manager Mike Tamayo.

UnitedHealthcare for 2016: Carlos Alzate, Janez Brajkovic, Matthew Busche (Trek), Marco Canola, Jonathan Clarke, Daniel Eaton (Axeon), Adrian Hegyvari, Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis), Chris Jones, Luke Keough, Ty Magner (Hincapie), Karl Menzies, John Murphy, Tanner Putt, Daniel Summerhill, Bradley White.

Departing: Alessandro Bazzana, Isaac Bolivar Hernandez, Hilton Clarke, Lucas Euser, Davide Frattini (retires), Robert Förster, Ken Hanson, Daniele Ratto (Androni), Kiel Reijnen (Trek), Federico Zurlo.

