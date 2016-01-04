January issue of Procycling - out now

Image 1 of 4 Simon and Adam Yates on the front of the January 2016 issue of Procycling Magazine (Image credit: Procycling) Image 2 of 4 Chris Froome - Procycling Magazine (Image credit: Procycling) Image 3 of 4 Joaquim Rodriquez - Procycling Magazine (Image credit: Procycling) Image 4 of 4 Simon and Adam Yates - Procycling Magazine (Image credit: Procycling)

The January 2015 issue of Procycling is out now and features two young men on the cover who are standing on the edge of greatness: Simon and Adam Yates. Just two years into their professional careers, the twins already boast an admirable set of results in Classics, stage races and Grand Tours. The pair have been racing each other as long as they can remember and their friendly rivalry has helped them take road cycling by storm. But just how far can this pair of Lancastrians really go? During the off-season, we sat down with the 23-year-olds in their favourite tea shop on their home training roads to talk about their careers to date.

At 36, Joaquim Rodriguez has had an excellent career, and he seems to be getting better with age. But he’s had his fair share of near misses too. In fact, the Katusha man is the greatest Grand Tour rider never to win one of the three-week stage races – eight top fours without actually winning is unmatched in the history of the sport. Age and experience have dealt the Catalonian frustration and disappointment, but it hasn’t blunted his quick and wry wit. In a revealing interview, the rider better known as Purito tells us why he finds modern cycling dreary and we get him talking about his personal pain index – the races where victory was cruelly swiped away from him.

The physiological testing Chris Froome undertook in August 2015, with the results published in December, were a major talking point during the off-season. The results may not have proved either way whether Froome has cheated or not, but it did give observers a very rare insight into the incredible physiology of a Tour de France winner. Richard Moore was the only journalist to witness the testing and he gives us his account of the day and reports on what the scientists who conducted the tests actually make of the results.

Elsewhere, Procycling also looks back at the 2015 season through the lens of top photographer Tim De Waele. We also examine whether BMC’s change in philosophy from big-spending outfit to nurturer of young talent has yielded improved results. Herbie Sykes also looks back at the story of Evgeni Berzin. He dazzled in 1994 but never hit quite the same highs again. Where did it all go wrong for the charismatic Russian?

This and much more is inside the January issue of Procycling