Jans renews contract with Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Belgian sprinter aims to win future bunch sprints
Roy Jans has renewed his contract with Professional Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert through 2016. The young Belgian sprinter aims to win future bunch sprints with the help of a strong lead-out and solid teamwork.
"I turned pro thanks to this team,”" Jans said. "The faith they have in me, is still growing. That is one of the reasons that I am happy to be part of Wanty-Groupe Gobert in the next years.
"It's important to me that the team is willing to work for me, and to create a real sprint train. That's an investment for the team and for myself too. I hope to be able to win several races for Wanty-Groupe Gobert in the next two years."
This year, Jans took second place at the Belgian championships behind Lotto Belisol’s Jens Debusschere and had a strong showing at the recent Eneco Tour, where he had two top-10 stage finishes. He also had top-10 stage finishes at the Ster ZLM Toer, Boucles de la Mayenne, World Ports Classic and Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol.
"We are very happy with this new agreement," said Jean-François Bourlart, the team’s manager. "Roy is only a second-year pro and he proved already that he is a sprinter with a bright future. We have the ambition to support him in the upcoming two seasons. The team will be dedicated to him to win sprint stages."
