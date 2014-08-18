Jans renews contract with Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Image 1 of 3 Roy Jans (Wanty), guided to the podium by a member of Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a staff. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 3 Roy Jans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Roy Jans (Wanty) was obviously unhappy to be denied the victory. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)

Roy Jans has renewed his contract with Professional Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert through 2016. The young Belgian sprinter aims to win future bunch sprints with the help of a strong lead-out and solid teamwork.

"I turned pro thanks to this team,”" Jans said. "The faith they have in me, is still growing. That is one of the reasons that I am happy to be part of Wanty-Groupe Gobert in the next years.

"It's important to me that the team is willing to work for me, and to create a real sprint train. That's an investment for the team and for myself too. I hope to be able to win several races for Wanty-Groupe Gobert in the next two years."

This year, Jans took second place at the Belgian championships behind Lotto Belisol’s Jens Debusschere and had a strong showing at the recent Eneco Tour, where he had two top-10 stage finishes. He also had top-10 stage finishes at the Ster ZLM Toer, Boucles de la Mayenne, World Ports Classic and Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol.

"We are very happy with this new agreement," said Jean-François Bourlart, the team’s manager. "Roy is only a second-year pro and he proved already that he is a sprinter with a bright future. We have the ambition to support him in the upcoming two seasons. The team will be dedicated to him to win sprint stages."