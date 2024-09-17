Jan Tratnik reunites with Primož Roglič at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner a key reinforcement for German team's Classics campaign

Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates his win at 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates his win at 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Jan Tratnik takes his talents to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025, where he will reunite with fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič. A two-year commitment at Visma-Lease a Bike was up at the end of this year, and the move to the German WorldTour squad will allow the veteran to continue recent momentum for a 17th season.

"Maybe I'm not the youngest, but I'm really happy to join a team with so many ambitions. I still have a lot of personal goals, but I also want to share my experience with the young guys and help the team push the limits in all areas," Tratnik said in a Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe press release.

