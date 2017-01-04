Jamis will supply Silber Pro Cycling team bikes

Image 1 of 5 Silber riders will compete on the Jamis Xenith Series road and TT bikes in 2017 (Image credit: Jamis Bicycles) Image 2 of 5 The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 The Silber Pro Cycling Team celebrates after winning the overall at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Ryan Roth (Silber) shows off his Canadian National Champion jersey today in the time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The team for which it was title sponsor since 2010 may have folded following last season, but Jamis Bicycles will remain a presence on the North American circuit as bike supplier for the Silber Pro Cycling team.

Jamis will be the exclusive frameset supplier to the Canadian Continental team for the next two years, according to an announcement the team released today.

"We are thrilled to be with Jamis," said Silber Sports Director Gord Fraser. "Their bikes are world-class and they have such a rich history in the sport of cycling. We know we will be on the very best equipment and with a company that truly gets it. They are a genuine group of people who are fully vested in our team’s success. We could not be happier."

Silber will ride Jamis Xenith Series road and time trial bikes, according to today's announcement. The custom-painted Silber team bikes will be built using official team part and component suppliers, including Shimano groups, Easton wheels and cockpit, and Fizik saddles.

Starting its fourth season in the Continental ranks in 2017, Silber had a breakout season last year, taking wins at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the Winston-Salem Classic and the Tour of Utah. The team also placed four riders in the 2016 UCI Road World Championships, including Ryan Roth, who made the final break in the pro men’s race and finished 15th.

Roth and the rest of Silber’s 2017 roster were announced in December, including 2016 Tour of Utah stage winner and yellow jersey wearer Kris Dahl, 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race runner-up Nigel Ellsay and former Team Jamis-Sutter Home member Stephen Bassett.

Silber Pro Cycling owner and General Manager Scott McFarlane said Jamis' attitude meshes well with Silber’s goals.

"We want our riders to have an impact on every event, but also to enjoy the adventure that comes with racing across the continent," McFarland said. "This year our guys get to pursue their daily and long-term goals on Jamis’ award-winning framesets that have a long history of delivering wins. So this is a win-win partnership that promises a lot of fun."

Jamis took over title sponsorship of the Colavita-Sutter Home team in 2010, becoming Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita. Colavita dropped its support for the team in 2012 and revamped its women's squad, while Jamis and Sutter Home continued on. The team scored some notable wins during this time, highlighted by Janier Acevedo's stage wins at the 2013 Tour of California and USA Pro Challenge. The inability to find more supporting sponsors doomed the team following last season, however, leaving Jamis in the position of looking for a new squad to support.

Jamis Sports Marketing Director Doug Martin said the manufacturer was excited to team up with the Canadian outfit.

“Scott and Gord have done a fantastic job in such a short period of time with this team," Martin said. "Silber turned heads all year and every Sunday raced like they were shot out of a cannon – we love their approach and panache. Everything about this team is a great fit with our brand and company. We look forward to tremendous success together."