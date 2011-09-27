Jamis-Sutter Home signs Wamsley and Van Dijk for 2012

Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) went on to finish in seventh place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

The US-based Continental team Jamis-Sutter Home announced today that American Kyle Wamsley and Dutchman Peter Van Dijk will join the team in 2012. Additionally, the team has re-signed the core of this season's roster including Luis Amaran, Fernando Antogna, Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo, Jamey Driscoll, Eric Schildge, Jackie Simes, and Tyler Wren.

Related Articles Jamis-Sutter Home primed for Utah after Elk Grove victory

After riding for the Bissell team during 2010 and 2011, Wamsley will re-join Jamis-Sutter Home for the upcoming season. "Kyle is a great addition to our sprinting formula," said directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. "Back in 2008 and 2009, the combination of Kyle and the Borrajo brothers gave us lots of wins."

In 2011 Wamsley won the Wilmington Grand Prix Road Race and finished fifth in the US professional road championship. The 30-year-old is known for his aggressive racing style, which Alexandre expects to capitalize on in 2012.

With Van Dijk joining the roster in 2012, the team will have a rider with European experience and strength on mountainous terrain. "Peter is a very talented climber and a great addition to our squad," said Alexandre. "With hilly races like the SRAM Tour of the Gila, the Amgen Tour of California, and the Tour of Utah on our calendar, we expect he will deliver outstanding results."

Van Dijk, 25, has been racing in Spain with Azysa-Conor WRC and will make his professional debut with Jamis-Sutter Home. This season the Pamplona, Spain-based Van Dijk won the Volta Ciclista ao Ribeiro and the Clásica Ciudad de Torredonjimeno, part of the prestigious Copa España series of one-day races. He also won stages in the Tour du Piémont Pyréneén in France and the Memorial Luis Muñoz.