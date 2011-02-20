Jaksche to return with Christina Watches?

Image 1 of 3 Jorg Jaksche (Wurth) smiling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Michael Blaudzun, Christina Hembo and Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Team Christina Watches) Image 3 of 3 Michael Rasmussen, Christina Watches (Image credit: Team Christina Watches)

Jörg Jaksche and the Christina Watches team are in negotiations for the 34-year-old German to make his professional comeback. In 2007, Jaksche made a public confession to extensive doping and subsequently served a one-year suspension.

The Professional Continental-ranked Danish team is built around Michael Rasmussen.

Both Jaksche and team sponsor Christina Hembo confirmed the negotiations to Ekstra Bladet, but Hembo stressed that no decision had yet been made.

“Jörg has publicly distanced himself from doping, and he has apologised and regretted what he did and thus he is definitely a possibility, “ she said.

“All who have served their sentences and reject doping deserve a second chance. But that does not mean that he becomes part of the team. We will decide in the coming weeks”

Jaksche was eager to return to racing. “Cycling is my passion, and every athlete wants to decide how and when his career ends,” he said.

“Christina Watches have a different approach to things than other teams I've spoken with. Here was someone who was not hypocritical like everyone else,” Jaksche said.

Jaksche, now 34, has not ridden since 2007. His name was mentioned in connection with Operacion Puerto, and his team Astana-Würth withdrew from the Tour de France 2006 at the last minute. He rode for Tinkoff Credit Systems in 2007, winning the Circuit de Lorraine, but the team suspended him after a few months and ultimately cancelled his contract.

That same year he gave an extensive interview to the German news magazine Der Spiegel, in which he detailed doping practices at his various teams. He was given a one-year-suspension, but was unable to find a team when his ban ended.