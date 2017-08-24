Jack Bobridge charged with selling MDMA

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bobridge won a stage, wore the leader's jersey and claimed the KOM jersey for UniSA-Australia in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jack Bobridge finds time to smile after crashing mid-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Australian national champion Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jack Bobridge on the front of the team pursuit squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Silver medallists Australia's Michael Hepburn, Australia's Jack Bobridge and Australia's Sam Welsford, gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins and bronze medallists Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, Denmark's Niklas Larsen, Denmark's Frederik Madsen and Denmark's Casper Von Folsach pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit

Former rider Jack Bobridge has been charged by police in Perth, Australia after he was caught as part of an undercover operation. Bobridge appeared in court on Thursday charged with six counts of “selling significant quantities of MDMA” and could face prison, according to Perth Now.

The 28-year-old Bobridge spent seven seasons racing as a professional on the road, racing with Garmin, Orica-GreenEdge, Blanco and Trek-Segafredo. He won two national road race titles in 2011 and 2016 and won stages of the Tour Down Under and the Eneco Tour. The majority of Bobridge’s success came on the track, where he began his career, winning three world titles, four Commonwealth gold medals, and two Olympic silver medals in the team pursuit.

Bobridge called time on his career at the end of 2016 after battling with rheumatoid arthritis for several years. The condition caused pain across Bobridge’s back, feet and hands, which was exacerbated by the heavy training schedule required. Originally from Adelaide, Bobridge moved to Perth after his retirement and opened a gym.

Bobridge was arrested on Wednesday in his home in the Perth suburb of Yokine. Perth Now reports that as many as six unmarked police cars turned up to his home with sniffer dogs. He spent the night in police custody before appearing in court on Thursday charged with selling MDMA. His arrest came after a lengthy undercover operation across several Perth suburbs, the court was told. He has been accused of selling the drugs between March and July of this year, with one batch reportedly containing as many as 146 pills.

Bobridge has been released on a 10,000 AUD bail and has had to surrender his passport and promise not to leave the state. He has also been banned from talking to his co-accused in the case. He will return to court in September, and if he is found guilty, then a prison sentence has been described as “inevitable.”