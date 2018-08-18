Izagirre brothers considering offers from UAE Team Emirates and Astana

Image 1 of 4 Ion Izagirre attacks from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) takes Spanish road race title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) takes Spanish road race title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ion and Gorka Izagirre will leave Bahrain-Merida at the end of the season, with UAE Team Emirates and Astana leading the bidding for their services.

The brothers raced together at Movistar before Ion joined Bahrain in their debut season last year, and Gorka followed across at the start of this year.

Gorka, 30, has had a strong year, becoming Spanish national champion as well as finishing on the podium of Paris-Nice and the Tour of Oman. Ion, 29, finished third at the Vuelta al País Vasco but his performances have been more low-key than his debut season at Bahrain, or than his final years with Movistar. In fact, following his glittering 2016 campaign for Movistar, he hasn’t won a race for Bahrain.





