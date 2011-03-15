iXS 2011 European Championships cancelled

Julien Camellini races the iXS Cup in Pila (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The 2011 iXS European Downhill Championships in Zermatt, Switzerland, scheduled for August 27-28, have been cancelled.

"Despite a firm commitment on the part of the organisers in July 2010, we have now been informed that Zermatt Bergbahnen AG has decided not to hold this important event.

"The cancellation is at such short notice that iXS Sports Division cannot, unfortunately, present a suitable replacement for this high profile occasion," read a statement by iXS.

"The decision was accounted for by a missing building permit for the last part of the track," said representative of iXS to Cyclingnews. "Therefore the organizer told us, he is not able to realize the necessary finish area. All other details are unknown yet."

iXS will continue to run its 2011 Downhill Cup and its Dirt Masters Festival.