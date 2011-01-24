iXS announces Gravity Events for 2011

Image 1 of 2 Sandra Rübesam races downhill in Bad Wildbad (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 2 Julien Camellini races the iXS Cup in Pila (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The iXS Downhill Cup, a European race series, will include six rounds in 2011. Instead of stopping in Great Britain this year, the series will visit Switzerland. It will host additional rounds in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and France.

iXS will also host the 2011 European Championships in downhill and four cross. Scheduled for August 27-28, one week before the world championships 150km away, the European championship race is expected to draw some top competitors.

The organization will continue to promote its two national downhill race series: five rounds in Switzerland and four rounds in Germany.

Finally, iXS will host a Rookie Cup, a series for beginners in all age groups.

The complete schedule for all series and the European Championships is below.

For more information, visit www.ixsdownhillcup.com.

iXS European Downhill Cup

April 30-May 1: iXS European Downhill Cup #1, Monte Tamaro, Switzerland

May 21-22: iXS European Downhill Cup #2, Todtnau, German

June 18-19: iXS European Downhill Cup #3, Leogang, Austria

July 30-31: iXS European Downhill Cup #4, Spicák, Czech Republic

August 13-14: iXS European Downhill Cup #5, Pila, Italy

September 17-18: iXS European Downhill Cup #6, Châtel, France

European Downhill and Four Cross Championships (run by iXS)

August 27-28 iXS European Championships, Zermatt, Switzerland

iXS Swiss Downhill Cup

July 2-3: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #1, Chur

July 16-17: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #2, Wiriehorn

August 20-21: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #3, Anzère

September 10-11: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #4, Disentis

October 1-2: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #5, Bellwald

iXS German Downhill Cup

June 4-5: iXS German Downhill Cup #1, Winterberg

July 9-10: iXS German Downhill Cup #2, Ilmenau

July 23-24: iXS German Downhill Cup #3, Bad Wildbad

September 24-25: iXS German Downhill Cup #4, Thale

iXS Rookie Cup

June 2: iXS Rookies Cup #1, Winterberg

August 6-7: iXS Rookies Cup #2, Steinach

October 8-9: iXS Rookies Cup #3, Ochsenkopf