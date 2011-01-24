iXS announces Gravity Events for 2011
European, Swiss, and German national series set
The iXS Downhill Cup, a European race series, will include six rounds in 2011. Instead of stopping in Great Britain this year, the series will visit Switzerland. It will host additional rounds in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and France.
iXS will also host the 2011 European Championships in downhill and four cross. Scheduled for August 27-28, one week before the world championships 150km away, the European championship race is expected to draw some top competitors.
The organization will continue to promote its two national downhill race series: five rounds in Switzerland and four rounds in Germany.
Finally, iXS will host a Rookie Cup, a series for beginners in all age groups.
The complete schedule for all series and the European Championships is below.
For more information, visit www.ixsdownhillcup.com.
iXS European Downhill Cup
April 30-May 1: iXS European Downhill Cup #1, Monte Tamaro, Switzerland
May 21-22: iXS European Downhill Cup #2, Todtnau, German
June 18-19: iXS European Downhill Cup #3, Leogang, Austria
July 30-31: iXS European Downhill Cup #4, Spicák, Czech Republic
August 13-14: iXS European Downhill Cup #5, Pila, Italy
September 17-18: iXS European Downhill Cup #6, Châtel, France
European Downhill and Four Cross Championships (run by iXS)
August 27-28 iXS European Championships, Zermatt, Switzerland
iXS Swiss Downhill Cup
July 2-3: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #1, Chur
July 16-17: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #2, Wiriehorn
August 20-21: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #3, Anzère
September 10-11: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #4, Disentis
October 1-2: iXS Swiss Downhill Cup #5, Bellwald
iXS German Downhill Cup
June 4-5: iXS German Downhill Cup #1, Winterberg
July 9-10: iXS German Downhill Cup #2, Ilmenau
July 23-24: iXS German Downhill Cup #3, Bad Wildbad
September 24-25: iXS German Downhill Cup #4, Thale
iXS Rookie Cup
June 2: iXS Rookies Cup #1, Winterberg
August 6-7: iXS Rookies Cup #2, Steinach
October 8-9: iXS Rookies Cup #3, Ochsenkopf
