'It's the sprinting world championship' - high-speed racing expected at the UAE Tour Women 2025

By
published

Balsamo, Kool, Wiebes, Longo Borghini and Ferrand-Prévot ready for crosswinds, echelons and plenty of sprint action

The UAE Tour Women peloton
The UAE Tour Women peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE Tour Women 2025 starts on Thursday, with three flat stages and a summit finish atop Jebel Hafeet. There is always a risk of crosswinds and echelon racing in the UAE but the flat stages will surely see some of the biggest sprinters in the women's peloton go head to head.  

Twenty teams will race on the fast flat and wide roads of the UAE, with warm temperatures and crosswinds likely in the next few days. 

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

More about womens cycling
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates

'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Final overall race winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates after the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

'If you stand still, then you are behind' - Canyon-SRAM manager on the Tour de France Femmes effect, confidence and the need to keep evolving

Luxembourg cyclcross champion Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime)

Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Ethias Cross Maldegem
See more latest