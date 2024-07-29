'It's one of the most beautiful moments in my life’ - Evenepoel savours Olympic gold but hopes for another super recovery

By
published

Belgian to spend three days at home before targeting second medal in Saturday's road race

PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgiumposes on the podium at the Pont Alexandre III during the Mens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) with his time trial gold medal from the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel celebrated his Olympic Games gold medal in Paris on Sunday night and then travelled to Belgium for a few quiet days at home. Still hard days of racing and late nights do not appear to bother him.

After winning the Olympic time trial in central Paris, Evenepoel revealed that he celebrated his Tour de France podium place until four o’clock in the morning last Sunday in Nice but still recovered in time to be at his best for Saturday’s race against the clock.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.