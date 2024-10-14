'It's just messed up' - teammate Geraint Thomas delivers verdict on Tom Pidcock crisis at Ineos Grenadiers

Controversy erupts around Pidcock's late 'deselection' from Il Lombardia line-up despite top form

Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock during the teams presentation of the 2024 Tour de France
Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock during the teams presentation of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers co-leader and former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has weighed in on the ongoing crisis surrounding teammate Tom Pidcock, saying in an Instagram takeover posted on Eurosport that "It's just messed up."

Pidcock suffered a shock late exit from the team's Il Lombardia lineup - a race where he was considered an outside favourite -  saying on his own Instagram account that "Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected." 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.