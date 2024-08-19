It’s a dream for us’ - Pauliena Rooijakkers makes Tour de France Femmes podium after matching Vollering in mountains

By
published

Fenix-Deceuninck round out huge week with third overall, plus a stage win and best young rider’s jersey for Pieterse

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime and Pauliena Rooijakkers of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck compete in the breakaway during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the wheel of Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) on the Alpe d'Huez stage at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) made her unsuccessful charge for overall glory at the Tour de France Femmes up the Col du Glandon, it wasn’t yellow jersey clad Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) that was able to respond to her pivotal attack, or any of the other pre-race GC favourites, but Pauliena Rooijakkers

Rooijakkers snapped onto her compatriot's wheel 2.4km from the crest of the hors categorie climb, and held onto it for nearly all of the final 60km, taking an incredible second place up Alpe d’Huez behind Vollering that moved her into third overall and completed a ‘dream’ week for Fenix-Deceuninck.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.