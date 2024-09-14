Italy back Jonathan Milan to beat Van der Poel, Philispen and Pedersen at men's European Championship

Italian squadra built to protect and lead out Lidl-Trek sprinter

Jonathan Milan won three stages at the Deutschland Tour
Jonathan Milan won three stages at the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Christian Kaspar Bartke/Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan leads the Italian team in the men's road race at the European Championships on Sunday, with the Azzurri convinced they can control any attacks from Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen and so ensure a high-speed power sprint finish.  

The 23-year-old Italian has won 11 sprints this season and is on a roll after taking three stages at the Deutschland Tour and then two at the Renewi Tour. He also won three stages at the Giro d'Italia before anchoring the Italian team pursuit quartet at the Paris Olympics.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.