Italy back Jonathan Milan to beat Van der Poel, Philispen and Pedersen at men's European Championship

Jonathan Milan leads the Italian team in the men's road race at the European Championships on Sunday, with the Azzurri convinced they can control any attacks from Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen and so ensure a high-speed power sprint finish.

The 23-year-old Italian has won 11 sprints this season and is on a roll after taking three stages at the Deutschland Tour and then two at the Renewi Tour. He also won three stages at the Giro d'Italia before anchoring the Italian team pursuit quartet at the Paris Olympics.

Milan was second behind Olav Kooij at last weekend's BEMER Cyclassics but that has left him hungry to win the white and blue European Champion's jersey.

The 220km elite men's race in Eastern Flanders is expected to be raced like a Spring Classic, with cobbles, narrow roads and perhaps light crosswinds all a factor. However, the race is expected to be controlled by the nations with fast finishers.

2023 European Champion Christophe Laporte leads the French team, while Milan's Lidl-Trek teammate Mads Pedersen leads the Denmark line-up. Belgium have opted to share leadership between Jasper Philipsen and Tim Melier and they will compete against each other in the case of a bunch sprint finish.

Van der Poel leads the Netherlands and is expected to go on the attack but Kooij is also in their eight-rider squad. Outsiders include Kasper Asgreen (Denmark), Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Stefan Küng (Switzerland).

Milan will have the support of a strong and experienced Italian squadra that includes road captain Matteo Trentin, new European time trial champion Eduardo Affini, Mattia Cattaneo, Davide Ballerini, Mirco Maestri, Jacopo Mosca and trusted lead-out man and fellow team pursuit rider Simone Consonni.

"Jonathan doesn't have to worry about anything and just think about the finish," Italian national coach Daniele Bennati said recently.

"We've got the riders who perhaps can't respond to powerful attacks from van der Poel but who can, on paper, chase down the attacks.

"We'll decide our final tactics just before the race and it'll be up to Consonni to lead out and manage the sprint lead out. Mosca will be there to do some early control work but everyone else will be there to work for Milan in the sprint."