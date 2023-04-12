Italian rider Fabio Mazzucco faces four-year ban for EPO positive
Mg.K Vis-Colors for Peace rider tested positive in out-of-competition test on January 18
Italian Continental rider Fabio Mazzucco faces a four-year suspension from racing after testing positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test.
The 23-year-old returned an adverse analytical finding for the red blood cell booster in a test conducted on January 18, over a month before Mazzucco made his season debut at the GP Civitanova Marche in early March.
EPO positive cases are now rare due to the introduction of a test for the drug. However Continental teams are not required to be part of the UCI's Athlete Biological Passport programme that monitors blood values over time and can spot anomalies and EPO use.
Mazzucco, who signed for Mg.K Vis-Colors for Peace this season, went on to compete at the Per Sempre Alfredo and GP Industria e Artigianato one-day races (both DNFs) as well as the Settimana Coppi e Bartali stage race (108th overall) while awaiting the results of his B-sample.
He's currently provisionally suspended from competition according to a document updated by the UCI last week and is now set for a four-year competition ban under the WADA Code.
Mazzucco, who hails from Este near Padova in north-east Italy, turned pro in 2020 with Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, racing for three years with the ProTeam before making the step down to Continental level this year.
Riding for Mg.K Vis, he was a breakaway stage winner at the 2019 U23 Giro d'Italia on the white gravel roads of Tuscany and went on to make his debut at the Italian Grand Tour the following year, riding in the breakaway on stage 11.
Mazzucco endured a challenging 2022 season, only completing 24 race days for Bardiani after he was forced to take five months off racing through the summer due to physical problems.
Last November he moved back to Tuscan squad Mg.K Vis but is now facing a much longer layoff from the sport.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.