Italian pros launch daytime lights initiative and road safety petition

Daniel Oss shows his daytime lights (Image credit: ACCPI)

The Italian ACCPI professional riders association has launched a campaign to promote the use of daytime lights to improve visibility. They have also launched an online petition that calls on the Italian Prime Minister to better protect cyclists and give victims better medical and financial support.

A number of Italian riders have helped promote the campaign, with European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Daniele Bennati (Movistar) showing off the daytime front and rear lights they now use during training. The Trek-Segafredo riders launched a similar campaign last year.

The Italian campaign came about after under-23 rider Samuel Manfredi was hit by a car that failed to see him while training on his home roads. Marco Cavorso, the safety delegate for the Associazione Corridori Ciclisti Professionisti Italiani spoke to riders and recalled the use of daytime lights by motorbike users in Europe.

“Some riders such as Trentin and former pro Maurizio Fondriest were already using rear lights during the day but everyone I spoke to quickly realised the importance of using front and rear lights,” Cavorso explained when the ACCPI launched their campaign.

Trentin, Oss, Bennati, ACCPI president Cristian Salvato and Fondriest launched a social media campaign showing off their daytime lights, calling on riders of all ages to do the same.

Oss wrote on social media: "It‘s so cool riding my bike, but it’s even more f***ing rad riding safe. Lights on even during the day and maximum caution always! It's just a matter of respect and education happy, strong, safe. Tag a friend spread the message! Let's love each other!"





The petition was launched via change.org, with the support of Michele Scarponi’s brother, who has fought for better road safety for cyclists and pedestrians since the tragic death of the Astana rider in April 2017 while he was training near his home.

The ACCPI are calling for more bike paths to be built as part of new road construction, the introduction of a minimum safe passing distance of 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists and better psychological and financial support for victims and their families.

Over 4,000 people have already signed-up the online petition on the change.org website but the goal is to have many thousands more.

“This is in memory of Michele and everyone! The road belongs to everyone, from professional riders to children who ride to school in the morning. Respect us and lets respect each other,” Trentin tweeted.