Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained - Gino Mäder's death hangs heavily over the second season

By
published

A guide to season 2 of the Netflix Tour de France series

Tour de France 2023 - Etape 16 - Passy / Combloux (22,4 km CLM) - VINGEGAARD Jonas (JUMBO-VISMA), POGACAR Tadej (UAE TEAM EMIRATES)
Tadej Pogačar after stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Netflix/ASO/Pauline Ballet)
Jump to:

Cycling is supposed to be having its moment. Netflix and the Tour de France organisers hoped to drive a huge influx of new fans to pro cycling via the Tour de France: Unchained series. Can the second season push fans into the sport like Drive to Survive did for Formula 1?

Previewing the series before today's release, one major flaw stuck out that will probably prevent the series from tapping into the US market like Drive to Survive did: The biggest influx of new fans to F1 came from North America and it might be that Unchained: Tour de France is too French to have the same effect.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.