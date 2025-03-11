Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal and Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collar-bones

By
published

Sénéchal falls in large crash at 45km to go, Durbridge and Sorarrain hit deck in intermediate sprint with 20km left

LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jayco-AlUla will have to do without Australian champion Luke Durbridge at Paris-Nice after he fractured his collar-bone on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The crashes took a considerable toll on stage 2 of Paris-Nice on Monday, with medical updates from the teams revealing that Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), Florian Sénéchal (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-RGA) had all walked away from the stage with collar-bone fractures.

Sénéchal was caught up in a mass fall at around 45km to go, his teammate Arnaud Démare, who came second in stage 1, was also involved but able to return to contest the sprint. Still the loss of Sénéchal took a toll, with Démare finishing seventh on stage 2.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears

Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
Overall route for seven-day La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es in 2025

Seven-day Vuelta Femenina 2025 culminates in Asturias atop Cotobello climb
See more latest
Most Popular
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
Italian champion Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) at the 2025 Strade Bianche
'In the end, we are human, no?' - Alberto Bettiol tells the story behind Jered Gruber's Strade Bianche crash photograph
2025 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Juan Ayuso in time trial action
'No tenía piernas' - Juan Ayuso defeated by Filippo Ganna in Tirreno-Adriatico TT but gains significant time on GC rivals
Bradley Wiggins pictured at the 2022 Giro d&#039;Italia
'I'm on the front foot now' – Bradley Wiggins on road to recovery following bankruptcy
Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the 2025 Strade Bianche, handing her trophy to teammate Marie Le Net
‘We want to write a lot of stories this year’ – Strade Bianche win just the start for FDJ-Suez in 2025
Paris-Nice 2025: Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1
'The answer is no' - Jonas Vingegaard says pro cycling is too dangerous to let his children race
Mads Pedersen before the 2025 Paris-Nice stage 2 start
'We lost each other too many times' - Mads Pedersen blasts teammates over Paris-Nice stage 1 sprint
MALHAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 5 a 196 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23 2025 in Malhao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1 individual time trial start times
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
‘Kicked about in a different way’ – Kasia Niewiadoma endures another form of Strade Bianche heartbreak after crash