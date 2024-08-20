'It hurts to see him leave' – Patrick Lefevere sees Julian Alaphilippe's exit as end of an era for Soudal-QuickStep

By
published

Team manager comments on Frenchman's departure for Tudor

Julian Alaphilippe spent 11 seasons under Patrick Lefevere's management at QuickStep
Patrick Lefevere has described Julian Alaphilippe’s departure from Soudal-QuickStep as “the end of an era” both for the team and the rider. It was confirmed on Monday that Alaphilippe will ride for Tudor Pro Cycling next season after signing a three-year contract with the Swiss squad.

Alaphilippe has spent the entirety of his professional career to date with QuickStep, having previously raced for their feeder team, but his exit from the team seemed likely this summer after he had borne the brunt of some bracing and very public criticism from Lefevere in recent seasons.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.