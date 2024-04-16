Israel-Premier Tech sign up promising British youngster Joe Blackmore

By Dani Ostanek
published

21-year-old has won 2024 editions of Tour du Rwanda and U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, fourth in Brabantse Pijl

Joe Blackmore celebrates his Tour du Rwanda 2024 victory on the final podium
Joe Blackmore celebrates his Tour du Rwanda 2024 victory on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech have announced the signing of British talent Joe Blackmore after the 21-year-old started his 2024 season with a series of impressive performances for the ProTeam's Continental development squad.

A versatile rider with experience in both cyclo-cross and mountain bike, Blackmore is fairly new to road racing. But he has already scored a series of impressive results – both at U23 and professional level.

