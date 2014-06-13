IOC praise UCI fight against doping

Image 1 of 3 Brian Cookson at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 UCI president Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org) Image 3 of 3 Brian Cookson on the podium with Rigoberto Uran at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP)

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has praised the efforts of the UCI in the fight against doping during a meeting with UCI President Brian Cookson in Lausanne. The UCI held a meeting of the Professional Cycling Council at the IOC headquarters and will hold the two-day UCI Management Committee meeting there this week.

"The UCI informed me of all the measures they are taking to protect their sport from manipulation of any kind, in particular doping," Bach said in a press release from the UCI. "And these efforts are indeed impressive. It was great to see all the stakeholders equally committed to the fight for clean athletes.

Following on from Brian Cookson's suggestion that track cycling be moved to the Winter Olympics, Bach stated that: "We also discussed the UCI's contributions to Olympic Agenda 2020, which will be looked at in even greater detail by Working Groups beginning next week. We are thankful for their input."

In January, Cookson asked Bach to consider the inclusion of cyclo-cross in the Winter Olympic Games. Cookson reaffirmed the UCI’s commitment to build its relationships with the IOC beyond the Olympics and ensure cycling as a major mode of travel.

"I would like to thank President Bach for an extremely positive discussion covering a range of issues around the UCIs strategy to grow cycling globally, " Cookson said.

"It was very useful to talk with him on the Olympic Agenda 2020 review and, in particular, discuss how cycling can play its role in those plans. Among other things we believe cycling can be a big part of the IOC's sustainability and legacy work by helping bid cities transform themselves into places where cycling is a preferred way of getting around, making those cities better places to exercise, live and work."