Cookson suggests track cycling for winter Olympics

UCI President Brian Cookson has suggested shuffling some of the sports in the summer and winter Olympics. Among his ideas are moving track cycling from the summer to the winter Olympic Games.

"If you have a problem with summer Olympics where the whole thing is perceived as over-heated with too many facilities, too many sports, too many competitors and so on, why not look at moving some of the other sports indoors that traditionally take place in the northern hemisphere winter?" said Cookson according to the BBC.

Track cycling wasn't the only change suggested by Cookson. He also mentioned judo and badminton, which are both indoor sports, as candidates for the winter Olympics.

Moving some sports to the winter Olympics could potentially allow sports like cycling to have more events and more medals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to review the entire Olympic program this year. The UCI has previously lobbied to include cyclo-cross in the winter Olympics. It is not currently an Olympic sport.