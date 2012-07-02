Injury update: No fractures for Luis León Sánchez

Image 1 of 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes through some last-minute checks (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was a heavy faller on stage 1 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti)

Luis León Sánchez was one of the unfortunate riders to go down in the high-speed, final kilometres of stage one of this year's Tour de France. The Rabobank rider was seen nursing his right hand following the fall and the concern was he had incurred a fracture to his wrist. Sánchez was able to remount and finish the stage but he lost over four minutes to stage winner Peter Saggan (Liquigas - Cannondale).

He was taken to hospital following the end of the stage where he underwent x-rays for his injury. Good news came this when he announced:

"We just received a call from the hospital that has seen us. And there is no fracture. It seems to only be the slam. Good news!"

Sánchez had been one of the favourites for the technical and challenging finish before the crash, approximately 20km from Seraing derailed his hopes of capturing the stage. He will now look to recovering in time for the start of stage two.