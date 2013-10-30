Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro back for 2014

Image 1 of 2 Shaun Lewis (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 2 A rider in Alice Springs (Image credit: Rapid Ascent)

The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro will return for its seventh year on May 19-23 in 2014, packing seven mountain bike stages over five days in Australia's Red Centre - Alice Springs, Northern Territory.

As in recent years, about 200 racers are expected, including four-time participant and runner-up in 2013, Shaun Lewis of Swell-Specialized.

"Alice has developed into a true mountain bike riding destination with a huge amount of sweet and flowing singletrack." Lewis said. "Whether you are there to go for the win, to get the best out of yourself, or just to take in the trails and riding that Alice offers with your mates, this is an awesome event."

The seven stages of racing over five days range from a 45-second individual time trial hill sprint, a night race to the sounds of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck", and an 80km epic capturing the majestic MacDonnell Ranges.

The race's course and friendly camaraderie attract racers. Each stage features singletrack and 4WD trails that offer plenty of riding variety over the course of the week, with all logistics covered for participants.

"The event is all about racing some good miles on your bike and then kicking back around the pool with new and old friends afterwards," said Rapid Ascent's General Manager Sam Maffett. "It's about riding in a truly awesome location, where the tectonic lines of the grand old MacDonnell's disappear into a distant horizon, with big blue skies, and the rolling single track of the desert."

Ingkerreke Commercial returns as the naming rights sponsor in 2014. Ingkerreke (pronounced: In-ger-uka) is an Aboriginal-owned, Alice Springs-based all trades construction company.

Ingkerreke CEO Scott McConnell said, "This race is of enormous benefit to the people of Alice Springs and Ingkerreke is all about supporting our local community. The word Ingkerreke means 'All together' and reflects the corporation's values as portrayed in the tag line: 'Together we are stronger'."

Three-time race winner Andy Blair said in the lead up to the 2013 event, "I can't think of a better way to spend a week off work than to be smashing rocky singletrack and Outback trails in a beautiful location with a bunch of mates."

2014 Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro

Monday, May 19 - Stage 1: Mt Gillen cross country, 39km

Monday, May 19 - Stage 2: 300m Hill Climb, 300m

Tuesday, May 20 - Stage 3: Cross country, 49km

Wednesday, May 21 - Stage 4: Marathon, 80km (new course for 2014)

Thursday, May 22 - Stage 5: Individual time trial, 23km

Thursday, May 22, - Stage 5: Night race, 23km

Friday, May 23 - Stage 6: Cross country, 40km

For more information on the race, visit www.ICME.com.au.