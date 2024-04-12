Ineos team owner Jim Ratcliffe calls for 'real action' on rider safety

By Stephen Farrand
published

Billionaire publishes an open letter comparing safety in F1 and professional cycling

Ineos Grenadiers team owner Jim Ratcliffe
Ineos Grenadiers team owner Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers team owner Jim Ratcliffe has called for professional cyclings’ governing bodies to take “real action” to improve safety after the Itzulia Basque Country high-speed crash and other race incidents that have left a number of riders out of action and Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard reportedly still in hospital in Spain.

Ineos Grenadiers have been one of the driving forces in the creation of SafeR (SafeRoadcycling), the independent entity created and funded by the sport’s stakeholders to improve race, and Ratcliffe is the first team owner to publish an open letter about safety.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.