Ineos protests, Brailsford reacts and Yorkshire highlights – Podcast

Team Ineos lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we report from stage 1 of the Tour de Yorkshire. We hear from stage winner and race leader Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) and 18-year-old American Kevin Vermaerke, who was part of the early break and almost survived to the finish in Selby.

Philippa York and Daniel Benson also talk about the low-key, but vocal, protestors who turned out to demonstrate against Team Ineos and their owner Jim Ratcliffe. We hear from a protestor who had changed his name legally to Joe Public, while at the finish we caught up with a vitriolic Dave Brailsford, who came out swinging, telling the press: "There was hardly anybody there, let's be honest – let's be real for once. The 15,000-mob that was to attack me this morning didn't really materialise. That's the reality. There were people there with the right to an opinion, and I respect that, but they've got a right to their opinion and that's it."



