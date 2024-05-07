'I just don't want to have a bad day' – Luke Plapp testing his limits in first Giro d'Italia

By
published

Australian champion's role at Jayco-Alula unchanged despite abandon of GC leader Eddie Dunbar

Luke Plapp at the Giro d'Italia
Luke Plapp at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp’s main assignment at this Giro d’Italia was to learn, and that directive hasn’t changed despite Jayco-Alula’s loss of team leader Eddie Dunbar to a crash on the road to Oropa on stage 2.

Dunbar, 7th a year ago, had entered this Giro as a podium contender, while Plapp, in only his second Grand Tour appearance, was handed the freedom to gauge his limits in a three-week race. His status hasn’t been upgraded to that of GC leader despite Dunbar’s misfortune.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.