2026 Tour de France all-but-confirmed to start in Barcelona

By
published

Local reports suggest Grand Tour set for a fourth foreign start in five years following Copenhagen, Bilbao, Tuscany, and Lille

Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič climb through Montjuïc Park above the city of Barcelona at the 2024 Volta a Catalunya
Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič climb through Montjuïc Park above the city of Barcelona at the 2024 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France is set to welcome its fourth Grand Départ in five years in 2026 with Barcelona all-but-confirmed to host the start of the race in two years.

Following Grand Départs in the Danish capital of Copenhagen and the Basque city of Bilbao in 2023, the 2024 race will kick off in Tuscany this summer, and the race will head to Catalunya in 2026, according to a report by local newspaper El Periódico.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix