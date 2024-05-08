2026 Tour de France all-but-confirmed to start in Barcelona
Local reports suggest Grand Tour set for a fourth foreign start in five years following Copenhagen, Bilbao, Tuscany, and Lille
The Tour de France is set to welcome its fourth Grand Départ in five years in 2026 with Barcelona all-but-confirmed to host the start of the race in two years.
Following Grand Départs in the Danish capital of Copenhagen and the Basque city of Bilbao in 2023, the 2024 race will kick off in Tuscany this summer, and the race will head to Catalunya in 2026, according to a report by local newspaper El Periódico.
A deal has been reached to start the race in Barcelona after over a year of negotiations between the city's council and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, El Periódico reports, with the official announcement set to be made next month.
The deal means that Barcelona will host the start of a Grand Tour for the third time, following Gran Partidas at the Vuelta a España in 1962 and 2023. No Spanish city has yet hosted a Grande Partenza of the Giro d'Italia, while both San Sebastián and Bilbao have hosted Tour de France starts in the past.
Last year, Barcelona hosted an opening team time trial at the Vuelta, followed by a GC-neutralised hilly stage 2 won by Andreas Kron. The city also hosts the hilly closing stage of the Volta a Catalunya, while back in 2009 it hosted a Tour de France stage finish and start.
News of the agreement means that Grand Départs of the next three Tours de France are now set, with Lille hosting the start of the race in 2025. The race will begin with two sprint stages and a punchy uphill finish, with stages 2 and 3 both bringing the potential for crosswinds by the North Sea.
With the 2026 Barcelona Grand Départ yet to be officially confirmed, nothing is yet known about how the race's opening days will pan out in terms of route planning.
However, with the race likely having to pass the mountain passes of the Pyrenees to return to France, an early mountain stage could be on the cards, a la stage 4 of this year's race, which crosses the Alpine border from Italy, passing the high-mountain climbs at Sestriere, the Col de Montgenevre, and the Col du Galibier before a descent into Valloire.
Unlike the Tour, the starts of future editions of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España have yet to be announced. The Spanish race will this year kick off with three stages in neighbouring Portugal, while a start in Monaco has been rumoured for the 2025 edition.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix