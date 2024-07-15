Ineos Grenadiers target future talent with Josh Tarling multi-year contract extension

Josh Tarling has extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers until the end of 2027 as the British team continues to rebuild its roster with talented young riders.

The 20-year-old Welsh rider turned professional with Ineos in 2023 direct from the Junior ranks and has since become European and British time trial champion, while testing his Classics skills at Paris-Roubaix and weeklong stage races.

So far this season Tarling has won the opening time trial stage of O Gran Camiño, finished second in the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné and sixth at Dwars door Vlaanderen. He defended his British national time trial in June. Tarling won the bronze medal at the time trial World Championships in Scotland and is considered a medal contender in the time trial for the Paris Olympic Games.

Tarling no doubt attracted interest from rival teams but opted to stay with Ineos.



“I am now two seasons into my pro career, and I am loving every minute of it. Obviously, there is still loads to learn and improve upon over the coming years, but I am glad to be doing that as a Grenadier surrounded by riders like G, Pippo and Egan. It really makes you feel like you’re learning from the best,” Tarling said via Ineos.



“I’m looking forward to supporting the Team where I can, whilst also targeting some big wins together. We have a dynamic, world-class group of riders with a lot to prove and that just fuels me to keep working hard and explore my limits across time trials, the Classics, and hopefully soon Grand Tours.”

Ineos Performance Director Scott Drawer recently told Cyclingnews how the British team plans to rebuild for the future by investing in a development programme to help discover and develop their next team leaders as part of strategic changes in the team’s culture, racing style and roster.

Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, Filippo Ganna and Carlos Rodríguez are under contract for several years, with talented 18-year-old Dane Peter Øxenberg is the first of several new young signings to Ineos for 2025. The team has also extended the contracts of Connor Swift, Jonathan Castroviejo, Magnus Sheffield and Thymen Arensman. Pablo Castrillo is expected to join from Equipo Kern Pharma.

“Our owners are hell-bent on developing our own talent. We're not going to buy the top guys in, we’re going to develop our own. That's more exciting for coaches. That's more exciting for riders. If we're going to win Grand Tours again, our investment and work has to be on young talent,” Drawer told Cyclingnews.

Tarling may never be a Grand Tour contender but is considered one of the best time trialists of his generation.

“Josh is an incredible athlete and one of the most promising young talents in cycling. A big career lies ahead of him, and we are 100% committed to giving him the support he needs to live up to the expectations he has for himself and fulfil his potential,” Drawer said.

“This contract is the perfect example of the team’s commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent. Josh joined the team at just eighteen and we have done all we can to ensure he had a holistic plan to develop at the right pace, doing the right things at the right time. Our young riders have the very best resources and tech available and input from some of the most experienced support staff in the sport.



“One of the amazing things about this team is the breadth we have in our rider group, from multiple Grand Tour winners like Egan and G, and time trial specialists like Ganna, through to some of the future stars of the sport like Josh. It is invaluable for our younger riders to be able to learn from the experience, professionalism, race craft and know-how of our leaders while they in turn bring energy and new ideas into the group.



“Josh obviously has a big goal for the Olympics this summer and we will then support him to kick on and continue to build on the success of his first two seasons as a pro. I know he will play a big part in helping the team achieve the clear ambitions we have for the coming years.”