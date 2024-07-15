Ineos Grenadiers target future talent with Josh Tarling multi-year contract extension

By
published

Welsh rider targets Paris Olympics TT before focusing on long-term career

Josh Tarling in action at the British Championships
Josh Tarling in action at the British Championships (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Josh Tarling has extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers until the end of 2027 as the British team continues to rebuild its roster with talented young riders.

The 20-year-old Welsh rider turned professional with Ineos in 2023 direct from the Junior ranks and has since become European and British time trial champion, while testing his Classics skills at Paris-Roubaix and weeklong stage races. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.