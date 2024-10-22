'He stays at Ineos' - Tom Pidcock's transfer to Q36.5 is off (at least for now)

After a summer of transfer talk Yorkshireman could be staying at Ineos Grenadiers in 2025

Tom Pidcock at the start of Fleche Wallonne
Tom Pidcock at the start of Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock's expected transfer to Q36.5 is off, at least for the moment, with a well-informed source telling Cyclingnews that the British rider will now stay at Ineos Grenadiers and so respect his existing contract that runs until the end of 2027. 

Dan Benson first reported the news that Pidcock's transfer could be off via his Substack account. Now Cyclingnews has heard similar information and obtained further details, including other staff changes and turmoil at Ineos Grenadiers that could emerge in the coming days.  

