Galibier ascent appears to answer Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France GC leadership questions

By
published

'In the end, we kind of saved the day' Carlos Rodríguez says, after taking sixth on stage 4 and moving up to sixth overall

Ineos Grenadiers team's Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez races in the Galibier descent during the 4th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netflix's 'Tour de France Unchained' editors will likely have to seek drama away from the Ineos Grenadiers bus this July after the race's first visit to the high mountains appeared to settle any potential questions over team leadership on day four.

The recently released series appeared to portray Tom Pidcock defying team orders last summer as teammate Carlos Rodríguez fought for the podium in the second week of the Tour de France.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix