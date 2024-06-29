‘Steve's working on the Tour, he's just not at the Tour’ - Ineos remain evasive on why Lead DS Steve Cummings was left at home

By
published

Team CEO John Allert tries to focus on racing at Tour de France

Steve Cummings
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have tried to draw a line under the mysterious absence of senior directeur sportif Steve Cummings at the Tour de France while refusing to explain his absence and why he is not in the team car managing race strategy.    

Cummings was promoted to the role of ‘Director of Racing’ when Rod Ellingworth left the team during the winter and worked on a number of races as directeur sportif this season, including the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.