Ineos Grenadiers shake up Tour de France management with Steve Cummings left at home

By
published

Zak Dempster named lead DS for the Tour with Erviti also in the team car

Steve Cummings
Steve Cummings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Cummings was the lead directeur sportif for Ineos Grenadiers at the 2023 Tour de France, but he is not in Florence for this year’s race, with the team confirming to Cyclingnews that he will only work ‘remotely’ during the biggest race of the season.

Daniel Benson first reported Cummings' surprising absence via his Substack page, and the team confirmed the news to Cyclingnews. “At this point Steve is not on race but supporting remotely,” Ineos told Cyclingnews.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.