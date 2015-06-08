Indurain: Bradley Wiggins is a legend

Image 1 of 6 Miguel Indurain congratulates Wiggins on joining the exclusive club of riders who have won the Tour de France and held the UCI Hour Record. Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins on his way to breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 4 of 6 Bradley Wiggins recovers after breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome Image 5 of 6 Supporters cheer on Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins as he tries to break the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 6 of 6 Even in an era of freedom in bike design, Miguel Indurain's Pinarello Espada stood out. (Image credit: Yellow Limited)

As Bradley Wiggins roared over the line to set the new UCI Hour Record of 54.526 kilometres Miguel Indurain – a former holder of the Hour and described by Wiggins as one his childhood heroes – watched on.

In his days as a professional, Indurain was a man of few words, a rider who did his talking on the bike rather than off it. When Wiggins picked off the marker record of Alex Dowsett, Indurain merely glanced up at the media, smiled and offered a generous thumbs up. It was all he really needed to do, the deafening noise of the partisan crowd providing enough evidence as to ascertain what Wiggins' efforts truly meant.



