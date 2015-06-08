Indurain: Bradley Wiggins is a legend
"If the others prepare, then they have a chance," says former Hour record holder
As Bradley Wiggins roared over the line to set the new UCI Hour Record of 54.526 kilometres Miguel Indurain – a former holder of the Hour and described by Wiggins as one his childhood heroes – watched on.
Related Articles
In his days as a professional, Indurain was a man of few words, a rider who did his talking on the bike rather than off it. When Wiggins picked off the marker record of Alex Dowsett, Indurain merely glanced up at the media, smiled and offered a generous thumbs up. It was all he really needed to do, the deafening noise of the partisan crowd providing enough evidence as to ascertain what Wiggins' efforts truly meant.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy