Video: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR
A closer look at Wiggins' Hour Record bike
On Sunday evening Bradley Wiggins will become the eighth rider to attempt the UCI Hour Record since the rules were amended last year. Wiggins is largely expected to break Alex Dowsett’s benchmark of 52.937.
In conjunction with Jaguar, Pinarello have designed a special Bolide HR for the event – a take on their Bolide time trial bike for the road. “It’s a very historic brand in cycling and it’s a very space-age bike. They’ve really pushed the boundaries with the help of Jaguar,” Wiggins said of his bike.
Take a closer look at Wiggins’ Pinarello Bolide HR in the below video. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
