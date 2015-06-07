Video: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 2 of 4 The front nose of Wiggins' Bolide HR (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 4 The front view of Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR (Image credit: Jaguar)

On Sunday evening Bradley Wiggins will become the eighth rider to attempt the UCI Hour Record since the rules were amended last year. Wiggins is largely expected to break Alex Dowsett’s benchmark of 52.937.

In conjunction with Jaguar, Pinarello have designed a special Bolide HR for the event – a take on their Bolide time trial bike for the road. “It’s a very historic brand in cycling and it’s a very space-age bike. They’ve really pushed the boundaries with the help of Jaguar,” Wiggins said of his bike.

Take a closer look at Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR in the below video.