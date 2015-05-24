inCycle video: News shorts from Giro d'Italia week two

Image 1 of 5 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chad Haga has been aggressive in his debut Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bernie Eisel (Team Sky) and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two weeks of the Giro d'Italia have already whizzed by as the peloton approaches the second rest day. Sunday's stage to Madonna di Campiglio wraps up what has been another action packed week in the Italian Grand Tour, with Alberto Contador taking a commanding lead in the overall classification.

Throughout this year’s Giro d'Italia, inCycle has been going behind the scenes with their Leadout series. In the second instalment of Leadout, they talk to Ethiopia's first Giro rider Tsgabu Grmay, Fumiyuki Beppu, Bernhard Eisel and Chad Haga about strava, beards and what it's like to ride one of the toughest races of the year.

